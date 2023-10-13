ADVERTISEMENT

Fiza by Nexus Mall to host cultural events to mark Mangaluru Dasara from October 15 to 23

October 13, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

Chande-Violin instrumental fusion marks the beginning of the Navotsava from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 15 at the Mall in Pandeshwara

The Hindu Bureau

The Fiza by Nexus Mall will organise Dasara Navotsava from October 15 to October 23. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Fiza by Nexus Mall will organise Dasara Navotsava, a host of cultural activities to mark Mangaluru Dasara showcasing the vibrant culture and traditions of the region from October 15 to October 23.

Chande-Violin instrumental fusion marks the beginning of the Navotsava from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 15 at the Mall in Pandeshwara followed by Yakshagana Puppetry the next day from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Yakshagana show by children will be done from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 17 while Devadas Kapikad and team stage Tulu comedy drama from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 18, said a release.

Kambala Vaibhava on October 19 from 6 p.m. showcases the buffaloes in their decked up avatar with an exhibition of various equipment used in Kambala. Navaratri Dandiya Dhoom is scheduled for October 20 from 6 p.m. Those interested to join the Dandiya Night may call 8123414444 for details.

On October 21, a traditional fashion show where models will wear the traditional attire, is being organised from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 8123414444 for registration. A tug of war competition will be organised from 6 p.m. on October 22; call 9611801300 for participation.

The celebrations end with a grand performance of Pili Nalie, the rich heritage of coastal Karnataka on October 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Navotsava events are open to all.

