Five-year-old boy drowns in pond in Udupi

A five-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a pond behind his house in Thenkattu near Brahmavar in Udupi district on Wednesday.

The Brahmavar police gave the name of the deceased as Levis.

The police said Levis had recently come to his native in Thenkattu along with his parents, Norman and Silvia, from Kuwait. They were staying in the house of their relative, where Levi’s birthday was celebrated on July 4.

On Wednesday, Levis went out to play behind the house. As he did not return home, his parents and other relatives started searching. In the evening, his body was fished out from the pond built to supply water to coconut plantains on the premises.

The Brahmavar police registered a case of unnatural death.