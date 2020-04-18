Five Vietnamese quarantined in Mangaluru

The Mangaluru police have shifted five Vietnamese from an apartment in Kodialbail, to the Government’s quarantine facility, after the apartment owners’ association complained that one of them was seen applying nasal droplets on the phone inside the lift on Friday.

One among the two Vietnamese who entered the lift on Friday afternoon was caught on the CCTV removing his mask. He is seen applying his nasal droplets on the intercom inside the lift before coming out of it on the floor, the association said.

In their complaint to Mangaluru East Police, the president of the association, Dayanada Pai, and secretary Subhaschandra Prabhu said that all the five Vietnamese had completed their home quarantine recently. They also allegedly misbehaved in the apartment complex on Friday.

Later the police shifted the five to the ESI hospital where non-positive COVID-19 patients, under observation, are kept. They will be in the quarantine for 14 days. They have been booked under Sections 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha said an investigation is underway and appropriate action will be taken based on the evidence that is gathered.