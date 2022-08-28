Five teams win ₹1 lakh award in finals of Smart India Hackathon 2022

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 28, 2022 19:22 IST

In all, 183 participants in 24 teams from 11 States provided solutions to nine problem statements of the Union Ministry of Rural Development in the two-day finals of Smart India Hackathon 2022, which concluded at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management here on Friday.

The college was one among 75 nodal centres in the country where the finals were held. The hackathon was organised by the Union Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Delhi.

In all, five teams which were top performers in the event conducted at the college here bagged a cash award of ₹1 lakh each.

The five teams were from Pune Institute of Computer Technology, Maharashtra; RMK Engineering College, Tamil Nadu; Panimalar Engineering College, Tamil Nadu; Venkateswara College of Technology, Sriperumbudur, and KPR College of Arts, Science, and Research, Tamil Nadu, a release from the college said.

Speaking at the valedictory function late on Friday, head of Ramakrishna Mutt in Mangaluru Swamy Jithakamananda said that India needs business owners rather than job seekers. The future lies with private entrepreneurs, he said.

Manjunath Bhandary, MLC, said: “When the youth are educated, the communities are enlightened, and when communities are enlightened, the nation is empowered.”

