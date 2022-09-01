Five students arrested on assault charge, four more for assisting them

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 01, 2022 19:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In yet another case of what is said moral policing in Dakshina Kannada, the police in Sullia have arrested five students on the charge of assaulting a student for talking to his female classmate from another community. They have arrested four more students for assisting them.

The complainant in the case, reported on Tuesday, is 19-year-old Mohammed Sanif of Jalsoor village of Sullia taluk, a first year B.Com student of a government college in Kasba village.

On Tuesday morning, a few senior students from the college accompanied by students from other colleges called Sanif out of the classroom. Soon after, they all went to the college grounds and the group started raining blows on Sanif, while questioning him for speaking to his female classmate. The group is said to have threatened Sanif with his life, if he continued to talk to her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanif got admitted to the Government Hospital in Sullia and then, filed a complaint.

The Sullia Police arrested five students, Tanuj, Mokshit, Deekshit, Akshay and Parjwal, on the charge of assaulting Sanif. They also arrested four more students, Charan, Dhanush, Nishchay and Pavan, on the charge of assisting these five students.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The nine students have been charged under Sections 323, 324, 143, 147, 148, 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app