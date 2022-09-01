Five students arrested on assault charge, four more for assisting them

In yet another case of what is said moral policing in Dakshina Kannada, the police in Sullia have arrested five students on the charge of assaulting a student for talking to his female classmate from another community. They have arrested four more students for assisting them.

The complainant in the case, reported on Tuesday, is 19-year-old Mohammed Sanif of Jalsoor village of Sullia taluk, a first year B.Com student of a government college in Kasba village.

On Tuesday morning, a few senior students from the college accompanied by students from other colleges called Sanif out of the classroom. Soon after, they all went to the college grounds and the group started raining blows on Sanif, while questioning him for speaking to his female classmate. The group is said to have threatened Sanif with his life, if he continued to talk to her.

Sanif got admitted to the Government Hospital in Sullia and then, filed a complaint.

The Sullia Police arrested five students, Tanuj, Mokshit, Deekshit, Akshay and Parjwal, on the charge of assaulting Sanif. They also arrested four more students, Charan, Dhanush, Nishchay and Pavan, on the charge of assisting these five students.

The nine students have been charged under Sections 323, 324, 143, 147, 148, 506 of the Indian Penal Code.