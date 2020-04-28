Five SARI cases reportedin Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported five Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases on Tuesday. However, there was no COVID-19 positive case.

According to a health bulletin issued by the district administration, test reports of 536 samples are awaited.

In all, nine persons were admitted for observation and the number of those admitted at ESI Hospital in the city rose to 40 with eight new admissions. In addition, 59 persons are under quarantine in the NIT-K building at Surathkal. The district had seven active COVID-19 cases till Tuesday.

It said that the health condition of patient number 409 from Kasba in Bantwal continues to be the same. She is on ventilator support in the ICU of the Government Wenlock Hospital.

So far, 1,751 persons have been treated at fever clinics in different hospitals.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh has de-notified the containment zones of Sajianadu in Bantwal taluk, Karaya in Belthangady taluk and Ajjavara in Sullia taluk as no new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported from these zones within 28 days of the last positive cases reported from there. In addition, primary and secondary contacts have completed home quarantine in these zones.