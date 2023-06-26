Five police personnel suspended for custodial death in Honnavar

June 26, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - MANGALURU

Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Western Range), Mangaluru, Chandragupta has suspended five police personnel of Honnavar police station in Uttara Kannada on the charge of negligence in connection with the death of Dileep Mandal, 39, in police custody on Saturday.

The suspended include an Inspector, a Sub Inspector, and three Constables. He has also ordered for a departmental inquiry against the suspended personnel.

Following a complaint against Mandal, a native of Patna, and his associate, that the two were stealing gold under the pretext of cleaning ornaments, the Honnavar police took Mandal and his alleged associate to their custody on Saturday.

Mandal asked a police personnel for water. Immediately Mandal drank it with a poisonous substance which he allegedly possessed. Mandal was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed.

Mr. Chandragupta said the case of custodial death will be investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department. The suspension and the order for departmental inquiry was based on the report of Superintendent of Police, Uttara Kannada N. Vishnuvardhan.

