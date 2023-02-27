ADVERTISEMENT

Five organs of brain-dead woman harvested

February 27, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Five organs of a 44-year-old road accident victim was harvested at the Kastuba Hospital Manipal on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Five organs of a brain-dead road accident victim was harvested at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal of Udupi district on Monday.

The liver of the victim was sent to the recipient admitted at the Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru, and one kidney was sent to a patient in A.J. Hospital in Mangaluru. One kidney, corneas, and skin were retained by Kasturba Hospital Manipal for the registered patients.

Koderi Shilpa Madhav, 44, a resident of Uppunda in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district, suffered serious injury in a road accident in Marvanthe on February 25.

In a press release, KMC Hospital Medical Superintendent Avinash Shetty said the victim was brought to the hospital for further treatment on the same day. Despite efforts by doctors, Ms. Madhav did not show any signs of recovery. She was declared brain dead by a panel of doctors at 6.29 p.m. on February 26 and then at 1.35 a.m. of February 27. Ms. Madhav’s husband, Prasanna Kumar, and his family members expressed willingness to donate her organs

As per the protocols of the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, Karnataka, the organs were harvested and sent to recipient hospitals in green corridor with the help of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada police, Dr. Shetty said.

