Mangaluru

Five new cases in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The number of active cases has fallen to 25 in the district. Test positivity rate has been put at 0.19 %.

Udupi district reported two new cases. Test positivity rate stands at 0.2 %. The number of active cases is 40 in the district.


