Five new cases in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada
Dakshina Kannada reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
The number of active cases has fallen to 25 in the district. Test positivity rate has been put at 0.19 %.
Udupi district reported two new cases. Test positivity rate stands at 0.2 %. The number of active cases is 40 in the district.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.