Five more persons with COVID-19symptoms admitted in Udupi dist.

Five more persons with symptoms of COVID-19 were admitted to three hospitals in Udupi district on Wednesday.

District Health and Welfare Officer Sudhir Chandra Sooda said here on Wednesday that of the five persons with symptoms of COVID-19, three had been admitted to the District Government Hospital here, while a person each had been admitted to the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal and the Taluk Government Hospital in Kundapur, respectively.

Of the five persons, two had returned recently from Dubai, one from Qatar, another from Abu Dhabi, and the fifth person had returned from Bahrain. The throat swabs of all these five persons had been sent to the Viral Research and Diagnostic Lab and their reports were expected soon, he said.

The reports of the throat swabs of the five persons with symptoms with COVID-19, who had been admitted to the District Government Hospital here on March 17, too were expected shortly, he said.

Negative

The result of throat swabs of a 26-year-old pregnant woman, who had visited Dubai recently and had been admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Manipal on March 16 with symptoms of COVID-19, had been received and she had test negative for the disease, Dr. Sooda said.