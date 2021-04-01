Five more accused arrested in attempt-to-murder case; one of them is an ‘aide’ of Vikki Shetty

Continuing the action to prevent gang wars in the city, the Central Crime Branch on Thursday arrested five persons, including Dhiraj (26) of Kavoor, brother of Akash Bhavan Sharan, who is said to be an aide of underworld operative Vikki Shetty, in connection with a bid to murder three purported associates of Ravi Poojary, Pradeep Mendon, Manki Stand Vijay and Gourish. The police gave the names of the other four arrested persons as Rajesh Thomar (31) of Madhya Pradesh, Rakesh Kambli (25) of Bajpe, Rajesh Acharya Yekkar (38) and Sagar (23) of Akash Bhavan.

Recently, the CCB arrested Deekshit alias Deekshit Poojary Niddel (32), Chandra alias Chandrahas Poojary Someshwar (34), Prajwal alias Hemachandra Elyar and Santosh Poojary (38) in connection with two cases of theft reported in Mangaluru Rural Police and Kankanady Police limits on March 17 and 18, respectively. Investigation revealed that the arrested persons had connection with Akash Bhavan Sharan and they had planned to murder Pradeep Mendon, Manki Stand Vijay and Gourish. The police said that Dhiraj, apart from helping Deekshit and the four other arrested persons, was involved in illegal transportation of sand and extortion of wealthy people on the direction of Akash Bhavan Sharan. Rajesh Thomar was arrested on the charge of supplying fire arm to those involved in the murder bid.

Rakesh Kambli is an accused in a case of sexual assault .