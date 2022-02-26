Five students from Udupi district enrolled in medical colleges in Ukraine are among those stranded in the crisis-hit nation, according to Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao.

Releasing their names on Friday, Mr. Rao said that Glenwill Fernandes (age not known), son of Melvin Fernandes, is studying at Town National Medical University in Ukraine; Anifred Ridly D’Souza (20), son of William D’Souza, and Rohan Dhananjay Bagli (24), son of Dhananjay B., are enrolled at Kharkiv National Medical University, Mrnal, son of Rajesh, studies at Ivano-fran Kivsk National Medical University, Kahaimkiv Street, and Niyam Raghavendra (20), son of B.V. Raghavendra, who is studying at Vinnytsia National Pirogov Medical University.

Those from Udupi district can give information about people from the district stranded there to the control room at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office by dialing toll free number 1077, he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to presspersons at Kemmannu, near Malpe in Udupi, on Friday, Melvin Fernandes and Ida Fernandes, who are parents of Glenwill Fernandes, said that the Union Government should act swiftly to evacuate all those who are stranded. Ms. Ida Fernandes said that her son went to Ukraine 10 days ago. He started attending classes at Town National Medical University in Ukraine only on Wednesday.

“After attending class on the first day, he shared with us information over phone on his professors, university, hostel and the like,” she said.

The university informed the students about the war on Thursday, she said and added that her son informed them about hearing explosive sounds. “Our son said he feared a lot initially but relieved on Friday,” she said.

Ms. Ida Fernandes said: “Education can wait. But life of all students in Ukraine is precious. They should be brought back home safely at the earliest.”

Mr. Melvin Fernandes said that his son was at a safe bunker now. But people there are facing problem. His son told them that all did not get breakfast on Thursday. Some got it very late.

The parents said that they are asking him to take courage and are boosting his confidence by speaking to him every half an hour.

Dhananjay, a scientist at the Krishi Vigyana Kendra, Brahmavar, Udupi, whose son Rohan is an MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University, said that he was able to make regular phone calls to his son as there were no issues of power cut or disruption in WiFi connection. ‘‘We hope the Indian Embassy in Kyiv will safely rescue all people stranded in Ukraine at the earliest,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, the number of people from Dakshina Kannada stranded in Ukraine has gone up to nine, according to Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

The district administration received information on three stranded people as on Thursday.