Five killed in two separate fire accidents in Dakshina Kannada

January 28, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada SP says two persons died on the spot, while one died on the way to the hospital in the blast which took place at around 5.30 p.m. on January 28 near Venoor

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons died following a blast at a cracker manufacturing unit in Kukkedy village near Venur of Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Crowd gathers at the cracker manufacturing unit blast site. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Five persons, including a woman, were killed in two separate fire accidents in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday, January 28.

While three persons were killed in a blast at a licenced cracker manufacturing unit under Kukkedy Gram Panchayat, near Venur, of Belthangady taluk, two others who were caught in a fire died at Loretto Padavu in Bantwal taluk.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth said two persons died on the spot, while one died on the way to the hospital in the blast which took place at around 5.30 p.m. near Venoor. More details on the deceased and the cause of the blast are awaited, he said.

Mr. Ryshyanth said the unit has licence to store 15 kg of explosive material in its shed. The license is valid till May, 2024.

The crackers manufactured in the unit were used during Yakshagana performances. They were being manufactured to meet the orders of the users.

Reports reaching here said that as many as nine persons were working in the unit located on the land of one Bashir. The shed was damaged and the sound of the blast was heard by residents living in a radius of four kilometres. The revenue authorities gave the names of the deceased as Chetan, 24, Vergese, 62, and Swami, 60. A team of forensic experts examinined the spot, officials said.

Mr. Ryshyanth and Puttur Assistant Commissioner Jubin Mahapatra rushed to the spot.

Elderly couple die in Bantwal

An elderly couple died of burns after they were caught in the midst of a fire that broke out in an open land, adjacent to their house, in Bantwal taluk.

The police gave names of the deceased as Gilbert Carlo, 78, and his wife Christina Carlo, 70.

The police said the elderly couple appeared to have rushed to put off the fire which broke out at around 1.30 p.m. The Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to spot and put off the fire, and found the couple charred to death, the police said.

Crossword+

