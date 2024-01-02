ADVERTISEMENT

Five injured as private bus overturns

January 02, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

People at the site of the accident near Polali Dwara on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as five persons are said to be injured after a private bus bound for B.C. Road overturned near Polali Dwara in Bajpe police station limits of Mangaluru on Tuesday evening.

The Bajpe police said the Navadurga bus, filled with about 40 passengers, was going from Kinnigoli to B.C. Road. That was the last bus on the route returning to B.C. Road. Around 6.30 p.m., the bus driver lost control over the vehicle following a brake failure while negotiating a curve near Polali Dwara.

Onlookers rushed to bring out the injured persons and send them to nearest hospital. So far only five persons have been reported to be admitted to the hospital. The exact number of injured persons will be known after inquiry, the police said.

