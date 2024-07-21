Five houses damaged in Udupi district in last 24 hours

Five houses were damaged in rains across Udupi district in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert (very heavy rainfall ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm) for coastal districts till 8.30 a.m. on Monday.

The intensity of rains reduced across Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on Sunday.

Udupi district recorded an average 36.4 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. The damage caused to houses in the district was estimated at ₹1.65 lakh. Crops were lost in 21 fields of Karkala taluk and the loss was estimated at ₹10.65 lakh. Two cow sheds were damaged in Karkala taluk and the loss was estimated at ₹50,000.

Rainfall in taluks

The highest rainfall of 52.7 mm was recorded in Byndoor taluk, followed by 40.6 mm in Karkala taluk, 34.4 mm in Kundapur, 32.5 mm in Kapu, 29.3 mm in Hebri, 29 mm in Udupi, and 24.9 mm in Brahmavar taluks in the 24 hour period.

Dakshina Kannada district recorded an average of 36.6 mm rainfall during the same period. The highest rainfall of 49.4 mm was recorded in Belthangady taluk, followed by 41.4 mm in Kadaba, 39.7 mm in Bantwal, 36.9 mm in Moodbidri, 36.8 mm in Mangaluru, 33.9 mm in Mulky, 29.2 mm in Ullal, 27.9 mm in Puttur and 11.7 mm in Sullia taluks.

The Netravathi was flowing at 5.8 meters as against the danger level of 8.5 meters in Bantwal. In Uppinangady, the same river was flowing at 27.6 meters as against the danger level of 31.5 meters. The water level at Thumbe vented dam was at 5.8 meters.

IMD forecast

The IMD said with likely very heavy rainfall would be accompanied wind with speed reaching between 30 and 40 kmph, over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts, till 8.30 a.m. on Monday.

It has issued a yellow alert and forecast isolated and heavy rain ranging between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm and sustained wind with speed reaching between 30 and 40 kmph in the three coastal districts from 8.30 a.m. on Monday to 8.30 a.m. on Friday, July 26.

