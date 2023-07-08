HamberMenu
Five guarantees will usher in great transformation, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

July 08, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The five guarantees of the State government will usher in a great transformation and go a long way in eliminating poverty in the coming days, said Health and Family Welfare and Dakshina Kananda district In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao in Belthangady on Saturday.

Speaking at the ‘Janata Darshan’ programme held at Laila, Mr. Rao said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made allocation in the Budget for implementation of the five guarantees. The Shakti scheme offering free rides for women in KSRTC buses has already been implemented. The Gruha Jyoti scheme offering up to 200 units of free power is also being implemented and the power bill to be issued this month will reflect it.

From this month, the Anna Bhagya scheme is being implemented and the government will transfer money commensurate to 5 kg of rice to the bank account of every below poverty line card holder.

The Gruha Lakshmi scheme of providing ₹2,000 to the woman head of the family every month and the Yuva Nidhi, providing unemployment allowance to recently passed out graduates and diploma holders, will shortly start.

These five guarantees are for all people. Each household will be saving about ₹5,000 per month and this money will be used for education, health and other necessary household expenses. “The changes (from guarantees) will not be immediate but it will certainly be seen in another three years,” he said.

Mr. Rao gave away Akrama Sakrama title deeds under Section 94 C to 12 persons, while one person received Akrama Sakrama title deed under Section 94CC. One person received compensation for death of cattle. Of the compensation for damage to houses because of rain, 51 persons received compensation for 15% damage, three persons for 40 % damage and one person for 30% damage of a house. A total of 222 persons received pension certificates.

As many as 58 persons of Belthangady taluk were newly identified as endosulfan victims and recommendation was made for grant of monthly stipend. As many as 17 persons received Ayushman Bharath health insurance cards.

