Five grenades found off the road in Belthangady

A case has been registered under the Arms Act

The Dakshina Kannada police have recovered five grenades, off the walk track, in Ilantila village of Belthangady taluk, on November 6 evening.

In the complaint, Jayakumar Poojary, a former special commissioned officer in the Indian Army, said he noticed grenades near barbed wire fence while he was walking down the mud track towards his house. While four grenades were found scattered, one grenade was in a yellow plastic cover. In order to prevent damage from the explosive substance, he kept grenades at a safe place in his premises and called the police.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said the grenades appear to be 40 years old. The police are trying to find the source of these explosive substances. The Uppinangady police registered a case against unknown persons for offences under Sections 25, 1(B) and 7 of the Arms Act.