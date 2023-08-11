Five generations of women from same family opt for Mahila Samman Savings Certificate in Kinnigoli

August 11, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru Division of the India Post had a pleasant surprise during a special awareness campaign about Mahila Samman Savings Certificate-2023 (MSSC) at Kinnigoli when five generations of women from the same family opted for the scheme and opened their accounts.

MSSC, launched by the Union Government on April 1, aims to promote women’s financial inclusion and financial independence and is available till March 31, 2025.

With ₹2,000 minimum and ₹2 lakh maximum investment once in three months, the certificate gets interest at the rate of 7.5% annually and compounded quarterly. The proceeds will be paid back after two years. Any number of accounts may be opened by a woman and girl child separately with a time gap of three months from the date of existing account, said a release.

The five women, Seethu, 103, Sundari, 72, Yamuna, 50, Pavithra, 33, and Baby Dithya 3 years, opened their accounts after an awareness programme about the scheme conducted by the Mangaluru Division of India Post at Kinnigoli during its Aadhaar enrolment campaign on August 2 and 3.

Having reached out to five generations was a proud moment for India Post and its Mangaluru Division, said Senior Superintendent of Posts Sudhakar Mallya and Deputy Superintendent P. Dinesh. The campaign was organised in association with Mulku Press Club, Rotary, Lions and Inner Wheel Clubs.

As many as 15,488 MSSC accounts were opened in Dakshina Kannada district since the launch that shows the enthusiasm of women in the district about the scheme, said the release.

