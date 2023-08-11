HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five generations of women from same family opt for Mahila Samman Savings Certificate in Kinnigoli

August 11, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The five generations of women from the same family who enrolled for the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate at Kinnigoli post office near Mangaluru.

The five generations of women from the same family who enrolled for the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate at Kinnigoli post office near Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangaluru Division of the India Post had a pleasant surprise during a special awareness campaign about Mahila Samman Savings Certificate-2023 (MSSC) at Kinnigoli when five generations of women from the same family opted for the scheme and opened their accounts.

MSSC, launched by the Union Government on April 1, aims to promote women’s financial inclusion and financial independence and is available till March 31, 2025.

With ₹2,000 minimum and ₹2 lakh maximum investment once in three months, the certificate gets interest at the rate of 7.5% annually and compounded quarterly. The proceeds will be paid back after two years. Any number of accounts may be opened by a woman and girl child separately with a time gap of three months from the date of existing account, said a release.

The five women, Seethu, 103, Sundari, 72, Yamuna, 50, Pavithra, 33, and Baby Dithya 3 years, opened their accounts after an awareness programme about the scheme conducted by the Mangaluru Division of India Post at Kinnigoli during its Aadhaar enrolment campaign on August 2 and 3.

Having reached out to five generations was a proud moment for India Post and its Mangaluru Division, said Senior Superintendent of Posts Sudhakar Mallya and Deputy Superintendent P. Dinesh. The campaign was organised in association with Mulku Press Club, Rotary, Lions and Inner Wheel Clubs.

As many as 15,488 MSSC accounts were opened in Dakshina Kannada district since the launch that shows the enthusiasm of women in the district about the scheme, said the release.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.