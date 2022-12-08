Five from Catholic community to receive Rachana awards on Jan. 15

December 08, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

Rachana, Catholic Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on Thursday, announced its annual awards to five prominent personalities from the community who excelled in their respective professional fields.

Rachana president Vincent Cutinha told reporters that the awards for 2023 would be presented to Leo Fernandes (agriculture), Jerry Vincent Dias (entrepreneur), Sr. Dr. Gladys Menezes (professional), Michael D’Souza (NRI entrepreneur), and Laveena M. Noronha (outstanding woman) on January 15 in Mangaluru.

Catholic businessman, agriculturists, and professionals formed Rachana in 1998 with the objective of encouraging the youth to take up entrepreneurship, training them in investment and supporting them with technical backup. It has been training the youth through Rachana Entrepreneur Development Cell in the last 25 years. Rachana has been recognising successful personalities in their respective fields mainly to showcase them as models to be emulated by the youth.

Mangaluru Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha, HDFC Banks’ senior executive vice-president Sanjay D’Souza and others would be present at the award ceremony to be held at the Milagres Auditorium from 6 p.m. Rachana convener Rudolph Rodrigues, secretary Lavina Monteiro, treasurer Eulalia Maria D’Souza, and organiser Louis J Pinto were present at the press conference.

Mr. Leo Fernandes from Allipade in Bantwal focusses on multi crop system raising areca nut, pepper, coconut, and dairy farming over 20 acres of land besides supporting local farmers by buying arecanut through Antony Traders. Supplying about 600 litres of milk to Allipade and Sarapady milk societies, he was the top supplier in 2021-22. Mr. Fernandes also runs Fernandes Caterers.

Mr. Jerry Vincent Dias, chairman and MD of Mandavi Real Estate Developers, is a major developer in Udupi and president of CREDAI–Udupi. He has completed 50 projects comprising 4,000 residential and 250 commercial units, including Mandavi Times Square in Udupi.

Gynaecologist Sr. Dr. Gladys Menezes hailing from Belman now serves in Snehalaya Hospital, Solur, Ramanagaram. Completing MBBS and DGO from St. John’s Medical College and Hospital, Bengaluru, she has been serving the underprivileged and marginal sections of society.

Born to an entrepreneurial family in Puttur, Mr. Michael D Souza started his journey through Souza Metal Mart in Puttur and expanded base to Mangaluru with Souza Electronics before shifting to Dubai. Presently, he is in the hotel apartments business under the brand name Dunes and Ivory Grand in Dubai. His flagship company HAS Hospitality provides employment and livelihood to many families.

With MSW and Ph.D. degrees from NIMHANS, Bengaluru and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA, Dr. Lavina M. Noronha is the director of 15-bed hospice facility Ave Maria Palliative Care in Mangaluru. She has vast experience teaching at foreign universities and several years of clinical practice in the fields of mental health, crisis respite, employee assistance, and hospice in the U.S.