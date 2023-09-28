HamberMenu
Five from Alva’s College of Engineering selected as trainees with London Stock Exchange Group

September 28, 2023 07:18 am | Updated 07:18 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Five engineering graduates of Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology, Mijar-Moodbidri, were hired for London Stock Exchange Group as graduate engineer trainees with a package of ₹11.5 lakh per annum.

The selection was done at a campus selection drive held at the campus recently, said a release. Computer Science Engineering graduates Vinay P. Hundekar, V.K. Kushi, James Joseph, C. Shwetha C., and Information Science graduate Shwetha Sharma were the ones hired.

In the previous academic year, two graduates were absorbed by fintech company Juspay with a package of ₹21 lakh per annum. An average of 90% students at Alva’s are being placed while they are studying at the campus. Companies, including, SAP Labs, EY, Cognizant, Amazon, TCS, KPMG, Toyota Kirloskar, Accenture, Blazeclan, Withum, etc., visit the campus for selection offering an average package of ₹5 lakh per annum.

Alva’s Education Foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva and trustee Vivek Alva congratulated the students.

