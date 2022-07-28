Five fishermen rescued near Kaup

July 28, 2022 00:00 IST

Five fishermen who went fishing on a traditional boat were rescued from a mid-sea rock after the boat capsized in the sea near Kaup Light House on Wednesday.

Owned by Latheesh Puthran of Thota Bengre in the city, the boat left Malpe Fishing Harbour early in the morning. After some time, it capsized while the fishermen on board swam to safety taking shelter on the rock.

Meanwhile, fellow fishermen on other boats rescued them and took them to Malpe. The names of the rescued fishermen were given as Rajesh, Lawrence, Santhosh Kharvi, Anil and Rajesh, all in their 40s.

It is said that the engine of the boat developed a technical snag resulting in the boat losing path in squally weather.