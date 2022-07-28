Mangaluru

Five fishermen rescued near Kaup

Special Correspondent MANGALURU July 28, 2022 00:00 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 00:00 IST

Five fishermen who went fishing on a traditional boat were rescued from a mid-sea rock after the boat capsized in the sea near Kaup Light House on Wednesday.

Owned by Latheesh Puthran of Thota Bengre in the city, the boat left Malpe Fishing Harbour early in the morning. After some time, it capsized while the fishermen on board swam to safety taking shelter on the rock.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Meanwhile, fellow fishermen on other boats rescued them and took them to Malpe. The names of the rescued fishermen were given as Rajesh, Lawrence, Santhosh Kharvi, Anil and Rajesh, all in their 40s.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It is said that the engine of the boat developed a technical snag resulting in the boat losing path in squally weather.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...