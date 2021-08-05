Five deaths in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada reported three COVID-19 deaths and 337 new cases on Thursday. Of the deceased, one each were from Bantwal, Puttur and Sullia taluks. One died within 48 hours and two in 72 hours of hospitalisation. There are two containment zones in Belthangady taluk and one each in Mangaluru, Sullia and Puttur taluks. With 213 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 3,213. The test positivity rate came down to 3.71%. A fine of ₹1,00,79,617 has so far been collected in 82,994 cases of norms violation.

Udupi district reported two deaths and 134 new cases. Of the new cases, 75 are from Udupi taluk, 25 from Kundapur taluk, 31 from Karkala taluk and three from outside the district. While 117 are in home isolation, 17 patients are in designated health care facilities. With 79 patients discharged, the number of active cases increased to 1,332. There are eight cases of mucormycosis.

With 1,911 people vaccinated on Thursday, a total of 12,17,662 have so far received vaccine in Dakshina Kannada. In Udupi, 5,33,294 people have received their first dose, while 1,86,381 have received their second dose of the vaccine so far.

