Five-day street food festival in Mangaluru from March 22

March 17, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

A five-day street food festival will begin in the city from March 22 to showcase the diverse range of food options available in Tulu Nadu.

Organised by Kudla Samskrithika Prathisthana, the venue of the festival will be from Narayana Guru Circle (erstwhile Lady Hill Circle) to Karavali exhibition ground and from Narayana Guru Circle to Mannagudda Gurji Circle.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, a co-ordinator of the festival Yatish Baikampady said that one side of the two roads will be used to put up the stalls. Food items will be showcased and sold from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the first four days. The festival will begin in the morning and go on till 11 p.m. on March 26.

Cultural programmes will be held simultaneously on four stages at the venue. The festival will feature participation from various sectors including the hospitality industry, independent food caterers, the ice cream sector and home industry. There will be provision to put up 200 stalls. In that 140 stalls have been booked now, he said.

Stating that such a festival is being organised for the first time in the coastal belt, he said that people from Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Kerala living in the city will showcase different food products of their states.

He said that there will be horse riding, camel riding, and an exhibition of vintage cars at the venue. There will be a selfie counter. Cultural programmes will comprise dance, singing, mimicry, magic show, vadya gosti, band music, fire dance, street circus, tiger dance and the like.

The two roads will be illuminated with attractive lighting and there will be colourful lanterns as part of beautification.

Mr. Baikampady said that people will be allowed to celebrate their birthdays and marriage anniversaries on the stages. The festival will also provide an opportunity for food manufacturers to promote their brands.

The five-day event will be organised under the leadership of Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and MLA of Mangaluru City South D. Vedavyasa Kamath who are the patrons of the prathisthana, he said. The chief co-ordinator of the festival Giridhar Shetty was present.