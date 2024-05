May 02, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Department of Horticulture will organise a mango and jackfruit mela at Kadri Park here from May 9 to 13.

It is to connect farmers with consumers directly.

Those interested to sell their produces at the mela should register with the department by submitting an application by May 7. Applications can be sent till 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Email: ddhdk@yahoo.com. Call 0824-2423628.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.