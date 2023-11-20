HamberMenu
Five-day Mangaluru Sangeethotsava to begin tomorrow

Organised by Sangeetha Parishath of Mangaluru, it will feature eight carnatic music concerts

November 20, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The five-day Mangaluru Sangeethotsava organised by Sangeetha Parishath will begin at Ramakrishna Mutt here on Wednesday.

The event, that will go on till November 26, will witness eight carnatic music concerts. Among the noted performers include A. Kanyakumari of Chennai who will present her violin concert at 5 p.m. on November 26 after the valedictory function at 4 p.m.

The inaugural concert will be a veena recital by Geetha Ramanand of Bengaluru on November 22 at 5.15 p.m. Ramya Kiranmayi Chaganti of Visakhapatnam will present a vocal concert on November 23 at 5 p.m. It will be followed by a flute duet by Hemanth and Herambh of Bengaluru on November 24 at 5 p.m.

Anirudh Subramanian of Chennai will be on a vocal concert on November 25 at 3 p.m. It will be followed by another vocal concert by Suchitra Holla of Puttur at 5 p.m. on the same day.

Palghat R. Ramprasad will present a vocal concert on November 26 at 10 a.m. Later there will be another vocal concert by Ashweeja Udupa of Kinnigoli at 2 p.m. Musician Shakunthala K Bhat of Kunchinadka will be felicitated at the valedictory on Sunday. Various awards will also be given away at the valedictory.

A release from the parishath, which is celebrating its 30th year, said that Sulochana R. Ballal Best Young Artist Award will be presented to Ashweeja Udupa. The Aroor Brothers Charitable Trust Award will be given away to Srivarda Pattaje, Suvasini Hegde and the T.R. Krishnan Young Talent Award will be presented to Supreetha Dharmasthala and Krishnapura Venkat Rao. The Leelavathi Young Talent Award will be given away to Thanmayi Uppangala.

Swami Jithakamananda, president, Ramakrishna Mutt, Mangaluru, will inaugurate the concerts at 4.45 p.m., the release said.

