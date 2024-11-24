Five-day lakshadeepotsava celebrations to begin at Dharmasthala on November 26

The five-day lakshadeepotsava celebrations of Lord Manjunatha Swamy temple at Dharmasthala will begin on November 26. The temple town has been decorated for the celebrations.

The celebrations in the evenings will begin with the Hosa Katte Utsava on Tuesday. An exhibition and cultural programmes will also begin on the same day.

The Kere Katte Utsava will be held on November 27 and the Lalithodyana Utsava will be on November 28. It will be followed by the Kanchimaru Katte Utsava on November 29 and the Gowrimaru Katte Utsava on November 30.

The 92nd annual sarvadharma and sahitya sammelana will be held on November 29 and November 30, respectively. Both are held during the annual lakshadeepotsava celebrations.

Sarvadharma sammelana

Home Minister G. Parameshwara will inaugurate the sarvadharma sammelana at 5 p.m. on Friday. G. B. Harish, a researcher and communicator of Bengaluru, N.M. Joseph, a retired Principal of Sacred Heart College, Madantyar, and Mehtab Ibrahim Saba Kagawada, a teacher from Vijayapura will be the guest speakers. Jayendra Puri, seer of Kailasa Ashrama Mahasmthana, Bengaluru, will preside over the event. It will be followed by a Bharatanatyam by the Shijith N. Parvathy Dance Ensemble of Chennai.

Sahitya sammelana

The sahitya sammelana at 5 p.m. on Saturday will be presided over by Padekallu Vishnu Bhatta, a retired principal and researcher. Scholar R. Ganesh will inaugurate it. Pramila Madhav, a retired Kannada Professor of Bengaluru, B.V. Vasantha Kumar, former president of Karnataka Sahitya Academy, and Morabada Mallikarjuna, director, Publication Department, JSS Maha Vidyapeetha, Mysuru will be the guest speakers. It will be followed by a musical night by Rajesh Krishnan and team of Bengaluru.

There will be daily cultural programmes at the exhibition venue.

The Lalithakala Gosti on November 28 evening will feature light music by Shankara Shanubhog and team of Bengaluru and Nritya by Natyaradhana Kala Kendra of Mangaluru.