Five-day Ganeshotsava at Sanghaniketan

Published - September 03, 2024 08:12 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Sarvajanika Sri Ganeshotsava Samithi, Sanghaniketana, will celebrate its 77th annual Ganeshotsava for five days from September 7, according to the president of the samithi Praveen Kumar.

T.V. Mohandas Pai, chairman, Manipal Global Education will inaugurate the festival on Saturday.

Different cultural programmes will be held during the evening. The Shobha yatre will be taken out on September 11 at 6.15 p.m. The yatra will pass through Mannagudda, Alake, New Chitra Junction, Car Street, till the immersion place which is Mahammaya pond.

