Five COVID-19 patients die in twin districts

Dakshina Kannada reported four COVID-19 deaths and 888 new cases, including 30 from three clusters, on Wednesday. With 904 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 5,325. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 9.42%.

With 4,493 people vaccinated, the total number covered in Dakshina Kannada so far reached 31.85 lakh of which 17.45 lakh have taken their first dose and 14.12 their second. As many as 28,046 people have taken the precautionary dose also.

In Udupi district, a COVID-19 patient died and 1,392 new cases were reported. Of these, 336 patients are symptomatic while 1,056 patients are asymptomatic . With 502 patients discharged, the overall TPR stood at 24.87%. The number of active cases were put at 6,660.

With 1,016 patients vaccinated, the total number of those covered reached 19.17 lakh of which 10.3 lakh persons have taken their first dose and 8.68 lakh their second. As many as 18,537 people have taken precautionary dose.