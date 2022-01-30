Five COVID-19 deaths in Kalaburagi district

KALABURAGI

30 January 2022 01:48 IST

Kalaburagi district reported five COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, followed by the twin districts of Ballari and Vijayanagara — four deaths, and Raichur — two deaths.

As per the information provided by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ballari-Vijayanagara reported 602 new cases of COVID-19 and 902 recoveries, taking the number of active cases in the district to 5,702. Kalaburagi reported 577 new cases and 1,136 recoveries, taking the number of active cases to 5,558.

Advertising

Advertising