Kalaburagi district reported five COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, followed by the twin districts of Ballari and Vijayanagara — four deaths, and Raichur — two deaths.

As per the information provided by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ballari-Vijayanagara reported 602 new cases of COVID-19 and 902 recoveries, taking the number of active cases in the district to 5,702. Kalaburagi reported 577 new cases and 1,136 recoveries, taking the number of active cases to 5,558.