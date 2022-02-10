Five COVID-19 deaths in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported five COVID-19 deaths and 103 new cases on Wednesday. With 267 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,338. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 1.6%.

Of the five deaths, one each were from Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks and three from outside the district. All deceased patients had comorbidities. One patient died within 24 hours of admission and two died within 48 hours of hospitalisation. Two patients died after 72 hours of hospitalisation. A fine of ₹1.15 crore has been collected in 95,245 cases of norms violation.

With 9,399 people getting the vaccine on Wednesday, the total number of vaccinated people in Dakshina Kannada reached 33.58 lakh. Of these, 17.9 lakh have taken their first dose and 15.28 lakh their second. As many as 39,187 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi district, 97 new cases were reported of which 62 patients are symptomatic, while 35 patients are asymptomatic. With 423 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,473. TPR was put at 4.4%.

There are 42 patients in the general ward, 19 in the high dependency unit, 17 in ICU without ventilators and nine in ICU with ventilators in Udupi district.

With 4,456 vaccinated on Wednesday, a total of 19.73 lakh people have received the vaccine in the district of which 10.37 lakh have taken their first dose and 8.99 lakh their second. And, 35,489 people have taken the precautionary dose.