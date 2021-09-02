Five booked for questioning three

MANGALURU

02 September 2021 00:15 IST

The Puttur Town Police have registered a case against five youths who have been accused of restraining three youths and a girl who came to book a room in a lodge in Puttur on Wednesday.

A youth from Raichur district got in touch with the girl from Puttur through social media. He and his two friends came down to meet the girl in Puttur. After meeting the girl, the three youths took her with them to a lodge near the KSRTC bus stand to book a room. Then, the five youths came to the lodge and questioned the three Raichur youths for being with the girl from another religion.

As the situation was getting tense, a few onlookers arranged for vehicles and sent the Raichur youths and the girl to the police station. One of the youths from Raichur filed a complaint against the five youths. The police registered the complaint for an offence under Section 341 (wrongful restraint) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The police have launched a search for the five youths.

Advertising

Advertising