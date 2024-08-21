Five booked for assault of students after brawl over football match

Five persons, including three students of two city educational institutions, were booked for allegedly kidnapping three students and assaulting them by stripping them in the city on Monday.

In a statement, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said the incident was related to a dispute over a football match at Nehru Maidan on August 14 between two city college teams.

On August 19, the complainant who is a 17-year-old student of the winning team, his classmate, and their 17-year-old friend were taken away in a car by a group of five persons, which included two students of the college that lost the match. The three students were taken away from Pandeshwar.

The complainant and the two other minor students were assaulted. They were taken to several places, including near Mahakali Padpu and Jeppu Mahakali Paddu Masjid, where they were further assaulted. The accused also filmed the assault and later let them go, Mr. Agrawal stated.

The victims were taken to Government Wenlock Hospital and their condition is stable, he added.

The Mangaluru South Police registered the case under Sections 109, 115(2), 118(1), 127(2), 137(2), 189(2), 190, 191(1), 191(3), 351(2) and 352 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Mr. Agrawal stated that the police secured Diyaan and Salman, who were part of the group that assaulted the students. Efforts are on to trace the other persons allegedly involved in the attack, he stated.