Five Ayushmati Clinics launched in Mangaluru and Udupi

March 27, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The new clinics opened across Karnataka is said to be a one-stop government healthcare centre where health concerns of women will be addressed

The Hindu Bureau

Ayushmati clinic for women in Urban Primary Health Centre in Padil was among the four clinics that started functioning in Mangaluru from Monday, March 27. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

Four Ayushmati clinics, exclusively meant for treating women, were launched in Mangaluru, while one clinic started its operation in Udupi on Monday, March 27.

Ayushmati clinics started operation at the Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) in Padil, Surathkal, Bunder and Bejai in Mangaluru. In Udupi, this clinic has been opened at the UPHC, near Alankar theatre.

Inaugurating the clinic at UPHC Padil, District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar said the UPHCs have been providing health services for the needy. Two specialist doctors will be available at these clinics from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. “Depending on the response of women, we will make necessary changes to the working of specialist doctors,” said Dr. Kumar.

He said two specialist doctors from A.J. Hospital and Research Centre will be available on all the five days at UPHC Padil. Similarly, services of doctors from Father Muller Hospital, Kasturba Medical College and Hospital, and Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre will be available at the UPHCs in Bunder, Bejai and Surathkal respectively.

Various services available

Services of physician and skin specialist will be available on Monday, while surgeon and ENT specialist will be available on Tuesday. Orthopaedic and eye specialist will be available on Wednesday and Gynaecologist and Paediatrician will be available on Thursday. Psychiatrist and dentist will be available on Friday. “Women can come to the clinic on those specific days. If she comes on other days, arrangement will be made to get the issue addressed by the specialist concerned,” Dr. Kishore said. Apart from treatment, advice will be given on practice of yoga and other lifestyle changes that will help women, he added.

Due to lack of space, the clinic has been opened in the existing building of UPHC Padil. “We have been assured of additional space, adjoining the building, for installation of kiosks for the clinic,” he said. At UPHCs in Bunder, Bajpe and Surathkal, the clinic has been set up using two kiosks, which have been in placed in the premises of UPHC.

Dean of A.J. Hospital and Research Centre Ashok Hegde also spoke.

