Five arrested in 13 cases of theft

Mangaluru

06 February 2021 00:43 IST

A police team from Dakshina Kannada arrested five persons allegedly involved in 13 instances of theft, including four at places of worship, in Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod districts.

The police gave the names of the accused as Amaruddin, Mohammed Yunus, Haneef, Farooq, and Mohammed Safan.

A special team led by Circle Inspector T.D. Nagaraj and comprising Police Sub-Inspector Avinash, Kalaimar, Prasanna, Sanjeev, Vinod Reddy, Eeraiah, and personnel from the district Crime Investigation Bureau and other police stations, was formed to trace the accused involved in the series of thefts reported in the district.

The 13 cases of theft that the accused are said to be involved in include one of a hundi at a temple in Narikombu village and at Chandika Parameshwari Temple, both in Bantwal; at churches in Amtur and Perla villages of Bantwal; at a school and a college in Bantwal Rural and Bantwal Town police station limits, and at three bars. They were allegedly involved in the theft of a motorcycle each in Mangaluru Rural and Manjeshwar police station limits of Kasaragod district of Kerala.

As many as five cases of theft were reported in Bantwal Town police station limits, four in Bantwal Rural limits, and one each in Vitla, Uppinangady, Mangaluru Rural, and Manjeshwar police limits. The police recovered articles worth ₹4.8 lakh, including three motorcycles, a mobile phone, six DVR set boxes, 14 live cartridges, two monitors, and ₹40,000.

Thieves mug woman

Two motorcycle-borne men threw chilli powder on a woman waiting for a bus at Kisan Nagar in Harekala village and went away with her ‘rold gold’ chain on Friday morning.

The Konaje police said the incident happened around 8 a.m. when the victim, Shanta, was waiting for a bus to Puttur. The thieves went past the woman and returned to throw the chilli powder. The chain was worth ₹600, the police said.