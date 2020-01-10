Five arrested for stocking red sanders in Mangaluru

The Panambur police on Thursday arrested five persons for alleged illegal stocking of 4,000 kg of red sanders in a godown off the Mungaru Junction-Jokatte road in Baikampady Industrial estate here.
The accused are Sheikh Tabrez, 36, Rakesh Shetty, 44, Lohit, 35, Farook, 45, and Hussain Kunhi Monu, 45.
According to the police, the gang had taken a godown of Venus Enterprises on rent and illegally stocked red sanders. On a tip about their attempt to export it from the New Mangalore Port, a police team raided the godown and seized red sanders worth ₹2 crore in the international market. They also seized two cars, a tempo and seven mobile phones of the accused.
The accused have been booked under Sections 50, 62, 80 and 104 of the Karnataka Forest Act.
