Mangaluru

Five arrested for stocking red sanders in Mangaluru

The five men arrested for illegal stocking of red sanders in a godown in Baikampady industrial estate in Mangaluru on Thursday.

The five men arrested for illegal stocking of red sanders in a godown in Baikampady industrial estate in Mangaluru on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

The Panambur police on Thursday arrested five persons for alleged illegal stocking of 4,000 kg of red sanders in a godown off the Mungaru Junction-Jokatte road in Baikampady Industrial estate here.

The accused are Sheikh Tabrez, 36, Rakesh Shetty, 44, Lohit, 35, Farook, 45, and Hussain Kunhi Monu, 45.

According to the police, the gang had taken a godown of Venus Enterprises on rent and illegally stocked red sanders. On a tip about their attempt to export it from the New Mangalore Port, a police team raided the godown and seized red sanders worth ₹2 crore in the international market. They also seized two cars, a tempo and seven mobile phones of the accused.

The accused have been booked under Sections 50, 62, 80 and 104 of the Karnataka Forest Act.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
crime
Mangalore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 1:00:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/five-arrested-for-stocking-red-sanders-in-mangaluru/article30527838.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY