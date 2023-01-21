Five arrested for kidnapping

January 21, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The city police have arrested five persons on charges of kidnapping a person, from Uppinangady. The victim has been rescued.

The police identified the arrested as Mahammed Riyaz, Abubakkar Siddiq, Irfan Ibrahim, Mohammed Irshad and Kalandar Shafi.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters here on Saturday that in the early hours of Friday, constables Mallikarjun Angadi and Pradeep Nagana Gowda, who were on patrolling duty, and saw a car parked at an isolated place in Tuppekallu of Arkula village. Two persons were standing outside the car, while four were inside. As the constables raised their voice and flashed a torch on the car, two of the accused threw stones at them. They then sped away by driving close to the two policemen.

The police traced the vehicle and arrested five accused from a hide out. They rescued Mohammed Sharukh, 23, a driver, who is resident of Koila in Kadaba taluk, who had been kidnapped on January 19.

Mr. Kumar said the accused had kidnapped Sharukh and his cousin Nizamuddin to secure a gold consignment that Nizamuddin’s brother Shareek had brought from Dubai to India recently. “Through these two persons, the accused wanted to reach out to Shareeq and get hold of the consignment that Shareeq had failed to deliver to the person concerned,” he said

A case of kidnapping and assault of policemen have been registered against the accused in Mangaluru Rural police station. A separate case of kidnapping has been registered against the accused in Uppinangady police station, he said.

Victim Sharukh Khan said neither he nor Nizamuddin had any knowledge of Shareeq’s work. “Nizamuddin and I were assaulted with heavy sticks in the hideout and Nizamuddin was sent out to get a ransom of ₹4 lakh. As I was being moved from one place to another, the police traced and rescued me,” said a relived Khan. He had come on an emergency visit to his home town on January 18 and was to return to duty after a fortnight.

Mr. Kumar said the arrested persons are accused in criminal cases registered in Uppinangady, Puttur, Bantwal, Ullal and Mangaluru North police stations. Aboobaker Siddiq is accused in five cases, while Ibrahim and Shafi are accused in cases registered in Mangaluru North, Bantwal and Ullal. Riyaz is an accused in a case in Bantwal city. These accused persons have close links with a notorious accused from Bengaluru under whose directions the kidnap was done. The search is on to trace them, Mr. Kumar said.