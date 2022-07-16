Five arrested for cannabis consumption

The Puttur Town police arrested five persons on charges of consuming cannabis in Nandila of Kasaba village in Puttur on Saturday.

The police gave names of arrested persons as Kanishka Shetty, 25, from Olamogaru village, Prajwal, 28, from Kasba village, Hitesh Naika, 19, from Kodippady village, S.B. Navaneet, 23, from Kasba village and Kishan Kumar, 24, from Bannur village.

The police said that the five persons were found behaving in an indecent way at a public place in Nandila on Friday night. Following suspicion of alleged consumption of drugs, the police subjected them for examination at the Department of Forensic Sciences of K.S. Hegde hospital. Following report showing them positive for consumption of cannabis, the police arrested them on Saturday for offences punishable under Section 27 (B) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.