Five activists of banned PFI booked under UAPA in Mangaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

The city police booked five activists of banned Popular Front of India for alleged indulgence in unlawful activities, following search conducted at different places in the city on Thursday.

The police gave the names of the activists as Mohammed Rafiq alias ‘Short’ Rafiq from Jokatte, Mohammed Billal from Kasba Bengre, Mohammed Rafiq from Ullal, Abbas from Kinya and Akbar Siddiq from Adyar.

The police said they were booked for offences punishable under Sections 121, 121(a), 109 and 153(a) of Indian Penal Code and under provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The accused have been detained and are being interrogated, the police said.