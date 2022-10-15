Mangaluru

Five activists of banned PFI booked under UAPA in Mangaluru

The city police booked five activists of banned Popular Front of India for alleged indulgence in unlawful activities, following search conducted at different places in the city on Thursday.

The police gave the names of the activists as Mohammed Rafiq alias ‘Short’ Rafiq from Jokatte, Mohammed Billal from  Kasba Bengre, Mohammed Rafiq from Ullal, Abbas from Kinya and Akbar Siddiq from Adyar.

The police said they were booked for offences punishable under Sections 121, 121(a), 109 and 153(a) of Indian Penal Code and under provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The accused have been detained and are being interrogated, the police said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2022 12:25:18 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/five-activists-of-banned-pfi-booked-under-uapa-in-mangaluru/article66006666.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY