Fitness trainer arrested in sexual assault case

The Mangaluru East police have arrested a fitness trainer from Kasaragod in connection with the sexual assault of a woman from Kasaragod.

The police identified the accused as K. Sujith, 29, a resident of Pullur village in Hosdurg taluk of Kasaragod district in Kerala.

In the compliant to Mangaluru East police filed on May 15, the victim said she was suffering from a fistula and she got admitted to a private hospital in Kuntikana in Mangaluru on March 13, along with Sujith, for treatment. On March 16 night, Sujith raped her in the room of the hospital and took her nude pictures. He used these pictures to force her to come to a hotel in city where he raped her between April 4 and April 8. Here too, the accused took more nude pictures of the victim.

When she was admitted to another private hospital in the city between April 8 and May 10 following food poisoning, Sujith raped her there too and reportedly threatened to take her life if she told anyone about the sexual assault, the victim alleged.

The police registered a case for offences punishable under Sections 376 and 506 of Indian Penal Code. Sujith was arrested and produced before jurisdictional magistrate, and has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody, the police said.