GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Fitness trainer arrested in sexual assault case

Published - May 29, 2024 09:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru East police have arrested a fitness trainer from Kasaragod in connection with the sexual assault of a woman from Kasaragod.

The police identified the accused as K. Sujith, 29, a resident of Pullur village in Hosdurg taluk of Kasaragod district in Kerala.

In the compliant to Mangaluru East police filed on May 15, the victim said she was suffering from a fistula and she got admitted to a private hospital in Kuntikana in Mangaluru on March 13, along with Sujith, for treatment. On March 16 night, Sujith raped her in the room of the hospital and took her nude pictures. He used these pictures to force her to come to a hotel in city where he raped her between April 4 and April 8. Here too, the accused took more nude pictures of the victim.

When she was admitted to another private hospital in the city between April 8 and May 10 following food poisoning, Sujith raped her there too and reportedly threatened to take her life if she told anyone about the sexual assault, the victim alleged.

The police registered a case for offences punishable under Sections 376 and 506 of Indian Penal Code. Sujith was arrested and produced before jurisdictional magistrate, and has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody, the police said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / physical fitness / sexual assault & rape / crime / police / Kerala / Kasaragod

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.