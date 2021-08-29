MANGALURU

The National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, organised the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, on its campus on Sunday.

Director of the institute Karnam Umamaheshwar Rao, who inaugurated the run, said that one must exercise daily to maintain physical and mental health. Walking and jogging daily will help one stay healthy. Everyone should walk or run for at least an hour every day.

Dean of Student Welfare Jagannath Nayak said that exercise should be part of daily life.

The run, which started from in front of NIT-K administrative building, reached the NIT-K beach and again, ended in front of the administrative building.

Many faculty members, staff and students participated in the run. T-shirts were distributed to all participants as part of the event.

The run is being held nationwide from August 13 to October 2 to stress on the importance of health, both physical and mental, a release from NIT-K said.