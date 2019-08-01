Fishmeal, oil industries decide to launch indefinite strike today

The All India Fishmeal and Oil Manufacturers and Merchants Association, Mangaluru, will launch an indefinite strike by closing down the fishmeal factories across the country from August 1 to oppose the Union government asking them to pay GST on fishmeal from July 1, 2017, according to Pramod Madhwaraj, former Minister and honorary chairman of the association.

There are 56 fishmeal and oil factories in the country with 36 of them in the State’s coastal belt.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Mr. Madhwaraj said that the Union government is resorting to “coercive measures” to collect tax claims from July 1, 2017 up to December 31, 2018 on fishmeal.

He said that the notification of the GST Council was ambiguous about GST levy on fishmeal when GST was introduced on July 1, 2017. However, a clarification was issued on December 31, 2018 saying that fishmeal is taxable at 5 % from July 1, 2017.

He said that the Union government has decided to levy the tax even after the State government sent notes to the GST Council to exempt fishmeal from GST.

Mr. Madhwaraj said that it is not correct to ask the industries to pay tax with retrospective effect as they have not collected that tax from consumers from July 1, 2017. Now, paying tax with retrospective effect will be a burden on the industries. The GST authorities are forcing the industries to pay tax with retrospective effect, he said. Such a measure has resulted in the stoppage of business transactions. The fishmeal and fish oil industry is not in a position to pay for fish purchases from fishermen and to pay salary to employees working in fishmeal and fish oil units, he said. Mr. Madhwaraj said that in the interest of fishermen, aquatic and shrimp feed industries, the Union government should not levy tax on fishmeal. He said that in addition to Karnataka, fishmeal and fish oil industries are spread across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Andhra Pradesh. Each unit provides not less than 500 direct employment. The fishmeal and fish oil industry helps generate foreign exchange of around ₹ 2,000 crore.

The former Minister said that the matter has been brought to the notice of the Ministers concerned in the Union government.