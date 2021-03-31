Fishing boats beach at Bengre as gusty winds wreak havoc

Fishing boats that beached at Bengre. late on Monday night.

MANGALURU

31 March 2021 00:53 IST

Monday night’s heavy rain cause minor damage to private, public property in city

Gusty winds played havoc with fishing boats tethered at the Old Port in the city late on Monday. Consequently, some boats went adrift and beached on the Bengre shore.

President, Mangaluru Trawl Boat Owners Association and Chairman of Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation (KFDC) Nitin Kumar told The Hindu that about 10-15 fishing boats beached at Bengre. The fishermen began releasing the boats on Tuesday.

During a visit to the Old Port and Bengre on Tuesday, a fisherman Vasudeva said that he is now worried about the cost that may be incurred to release his beached boat Veera Vinayaka near the ferry point at Thota Bengre.

He said that he might require more than ₹1 lakh to bring the boat back to normal condition. “I have no other way but release the beached boat as I earn my livelihood out of it,” he said.

He further said: “Small boats help us earn about ₹3,000 per day. We are waiting for low tide when the boat is likely to emerge out of the sand.”

Mr. Vasudeva and his younger brother have availed of the services of boat repairers to make it sail out.

Yadava Guruswamy, who takes up boat alignment works, said that it was around 10 p.m. on Monday when gusty winds created havoc.

Mr. Guruswamy and his family members could not stay inside their thatched roof house and they came running out to the ferry point.

“The force of the storm made some boats tethered at the South Wharf of the Old Port, float towards the estuary after the rope holding them got severed,” he said and added that this was the first time that he saw such a severe impact of the storm.

While some fishermen managed to salvage their boats by evening, others are yet to work out ways to release their beached boats.

The heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds, lightning and thunder which lashed Mangaluru and nearby areas late on Monday caused minor damage to private and public property.

The impact of the heavy winds was such that some concrete roads in the city were covered with a mixture of leaves and mud resulting in slushy driving conditions posing danger to two-wheeler drivers.