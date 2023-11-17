ADVERTISEMENT

Fishing boat owners of Gangolli blaze to receive compensation soon, says Laxmi Hebbalkar

November 17, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The loss due to the blaze was estimated to be around ₹15 crore. The Minister for Women and Child Development also consoled the affected fishermen and boat owners

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar visited the Gangolli fire accident site in Udupi district on Friday, November 17. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Women and Child Development and Udupi district in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Friday, November 17, said the government will arrange to provide compensation to boat owners who lost their vessels in the blaze at Gangolli fishing harbour on Monday, November 13.

Visiting the harbour in Kundapura taluk along with district administration officials, Ms. Hebbalkar said the loss due to the blaze was estimated to be around ₹15 crore. She also consoled the affected fishermen and boat owners. Regretting that nine vessels and two small boats were gutted in the blaze, the Minister said she would discuss the issue with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister to arrange compensation.

The government would also take steps to establish a fire fighting station at the Gangolli harbour, she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US