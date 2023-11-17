Fishing boat owners of Gangolli blaze to receive compensation soon, says Laxmi Hebbalkar

November 17, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Women and Child Development and Udupi district in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Friday, November 17, said the government will arrange to provide compensation to boat owners who lost their vessels in the blaze at Gangolli fishing harbour on Monday, November 13.

Visiting the harbour in Kundapura taluk along with district administration officials, Ms. Hebbalkar said the loss due to the blaze was estimated to be around ₹15 crore. She also consoled the affected fishermen and boat owners. Regretting that nine vessels and two small boats were gutted in the blaze, the Minister said she would discuss the issue with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister to arrange compensation.

The government would also take steps to establish a fire fighting station at the Gangolli harbour, she added.

