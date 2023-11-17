HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fishing boat owners of Gangolli blaze to receive compensation soon, says Laxmi Hebbalkar

The loss due to the blaze was estimated to be around ₹15 crore. The Minister for Women and Child Development also consoled the affected fishermen and boat owners

November 17, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Udupi in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar visited the Gangolli fire accident site in Udupi district on Friday, November 17.

Udupi in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar visited the Gangolli fire accident site in Udupi district on Friday, November 17. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Women and Child Development and Udupi district in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Friday, November 17, said the government will arrange to provide compensation to boat owners who lost their vessels in the blaze at Gangolli fishing harbour on Monday, November 13.

Visiting the harbour in Kundapura taluk along with district administration officials, Ms. Hebbalkar said the loss due to the blaze was estimated to be around ₹15 crore. She also consoled the affected fishermen and boat owners. Regretting that nine vessels and two small boats were gutted in the blaze, the Minister said she would discuss the issue with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister to arrange compensation.

The government would also take steps to establish a fire fighting station at the Gangolli harbour, she added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.