Fishermen seek introduction of the latest communication technology

Prominent fishermen associations of the coastal districts on Wednesday sought immediate intervention by the Union and State governments in adopting modern technology, including satellite-based navigation system, for the fisheries sector to save life and improve livelihood of fishermen.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi, North Kanara District Cooperative Fish Marketing Federation chairman Ganapati Mangre noted that hundreds of fishermen lose life every year in the sea due to non-availability of modern connectivity technologies, including satellite-based navigation system. A sophisticated navigation system not only saves their life but also gives indications about the availability of catch.

South Canara and Udupi District Cooperative Fish Marketing Federation president Yashpal Suvarna said that the usual methods of communication and warnings were not adequate which came to be highlighted with the missing fishermen onboard the Suvarna Tribhuja last year. It is time that advanced communication and connectivity technologies that are already available are adopted to ensure the fishing sector gets benefited.

The leaders said, “The Union government must implement the technologies via standardising quality available across the States. We have tested BSNL’s transponder which has two-way data communication directly over satellite and works in the deep sea. We seek the Prime Minister’s direct intervention and request his government to broadly deploy the latest technology immediately. We need a solution today as any delay will continue to endanger the safety and security of fishermen in the sea.”

The latest communication technology would also increase productivity of fishing harvest, create world-class competitiveness, apart from addressing the challenge of ensuring fishermen’s safety. With the availability of new satellite technology, India today has access to services that can ensure the safety of fishermen through ubiquitous coverage that allow fishermen to communicate anywhere and even during the worst of storms, cyclones or other natural calamities.

They said that fish cooperatives and boat owners associations were supporting Indian Fishermen for Technology Adoption (IFTA) to bring out numerous issues being faced by fishermen. The focus would remain on digital transformation.