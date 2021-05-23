Fishermen rescue 10 at Ullal

MANGALURU

23 May 2021 20:20 IST

As many as 10 fishermen who had gone fishing from the Mangaluru Old Port escaped unhurt after being rescued by professional peers as their vessel hit the beach embankment in Ullal near here on Sunday morning.

Coastal Security Police said that the fishermen had offloaded catch at the port and ventured back for fishing on Saturday night on the fishing vessel, Azaan, belonging to Ashraf of Kotepura near Ullal. However, the vessel was found grounded near the sea wall at Ullal Kodi on Sunday morning. And, local fishermen brought occupants of the vessel to the shore safely.

Trawl Boat Owners Association president Nithin Kumar, who is also chairperson of Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation, said that exhaustion of the boat’s pilot could have led to the mishap.

Advertising

Advertising

Local fishermen, however, said that the two offshore reefs constructed off Ullal coast as part of ADB-funded Sustainable Coastal Protection and Management Project to prevent sea erosion could be the reason for the mishap. Fishermen take the reefs to be breakwaters for entry into the fishing harbour and that leads to accidents involving fishing vessels.

Ullal Police have registered a case. Investigation is on.